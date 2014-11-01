With its golden-domed cupola, the Wilbur Cross building is the iconic University facility. All the services students need - including financial aid, housing, and the registrar - can be found in this former library, one of 47 original UConn buildings listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The picturesque rolling peaks of Horsebarn Hill are the centerpiece of UConn's founding department, the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources. You can't beat the view, and the nearby floriculture greenhouses, animal barns, and famed Dairy Bar are worth a visit.
Collections of original source materials for research, primarily in the humanities and social sciences, comprise the foundation upon which the Thomas J. Dodd Research Center is built. It is home to the University Libraries Archives and Special Collections, the Center for Judaic Studies and Contemporary Jewish Life, and the Human Rights Institute.
The Student Union is one of the hubs of student activity on campus. Grab a bite to eat at the food court, Chuck & Augie's restaurant, or The Blue Cow ice cream shop. Take in a flick or performance at the SU Theater. Hit the books in a study lounge, or play games in the game room. UConn's cultural centers and some of our 600+ student clubs and organizations are based here, too.